Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $465,000 Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,648.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

Twilio Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,468,935.04. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,771 shares of company stock worth $6,727,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.