Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

