Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF $FELV

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FELV opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

