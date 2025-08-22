Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

