Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOX opened at $175.47 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $180.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

