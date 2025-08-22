Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Amesite Inc. $AMST

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 4.88% of Amesite worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of AMST opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Amesite Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

