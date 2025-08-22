Korea Investment CORP Purchases 304,600 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,689,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after buying an additional 962,228 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

