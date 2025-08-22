Korea Investment CORP Has $14.15 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IFF opened at $66.0750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

