Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,950 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.