Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54,434.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,744 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $42.6980 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

