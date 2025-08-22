KeyCorp $KEY Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $814,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,540,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.1450 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

