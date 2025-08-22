KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, adeclineof25.4% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KBC Group Stock Performance

KBCSY stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. KBC Group has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $60.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

