KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.1364.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 51.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $60.4940 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

