Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,808 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 989,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,660 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 151,551 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 349,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $77.4820 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.32 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

