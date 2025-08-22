Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,943,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,788,000 after purchasing an additional 403,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,260,000 after purchasing an additional 621,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after buying an additional 648,591 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $273.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.44 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

