Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Christopher Grandpre Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Grandpre bought 10,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,383 shares in the company, valued at $314,398.10. This represents a 51.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joint Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joint declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Joint by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Joint by 25.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Joint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Joint by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

