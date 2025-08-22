Jason Hollar Sells 35,901 Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $151.7360 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.17.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $421,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 568.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.