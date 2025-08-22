Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.80 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.64). Approximately 4,552,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,578,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.11.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

