Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.80 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.64). Approximately 4,552,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,578,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.39).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.