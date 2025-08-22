iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $85.6740 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

