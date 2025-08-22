iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $119.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

