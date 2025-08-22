iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after buying an additional 882,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,893,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,669,000 after buying an additional 1,129,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

