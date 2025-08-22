iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.9%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.7440 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.3580. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.