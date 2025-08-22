iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $123.07, with a volume of 26648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.73.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,213 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,381,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,300,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $19,864,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.