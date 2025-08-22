IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $185.2190 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

