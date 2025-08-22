Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,963 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately1,456% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 241.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,718,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 59,775.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,017 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,874,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $90,526,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $83,249,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHX stock opened at $19.8450 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.60 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

