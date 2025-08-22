Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Short Interest Update

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,840,000 shares, anincreaseof38.0% from the July 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently,2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,969,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,969,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently,2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.