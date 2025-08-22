Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 66,600 shares, agrowthof27.3% from the July 15th total of 52,300 shares. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PGJ stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

