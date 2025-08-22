Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.065. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 22.980-23.180 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $697.76 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $758.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 362.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.