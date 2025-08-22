Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) vs. Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Critical Survey

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intellinetics and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 2 5 1 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

Semrush has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.46%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Intellinetics.

This table compares Intellinetics and Semrush”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.45 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.58 Semrush $413.96 million 2.77 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Summary

Semrush beats Intellinetics on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

