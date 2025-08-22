Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 102,083 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.9310 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
