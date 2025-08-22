Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 102,083 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.9310 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

