Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $8,092,304.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Brown sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $8,092,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,110.34. This represents a 42.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $462.1520 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

