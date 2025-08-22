Insider Selling: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Sells 20,013 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Edward Lee sold 20,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $13,008.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,987 shares in the company, valued at $57,841.55. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Edward Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Timothy Edward Lee sold 29,643 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $16,896.51.

Invivyd Stock Down 16.7%

Invivyd stock opened at $0.5279 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.3546 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Invivyd had a negative net margin of 238.33% and a negative return on equity of 177.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on Invivyd from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invivyd by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter worth $27,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

