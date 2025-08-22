Insider Selling: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Sells $12,032.80 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Allen III sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $12,032.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,317.20. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.5279 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.3546 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 177.89% and a negative net margin of 238.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVVD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, June 26th. D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on Invivyd from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invivyd has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

