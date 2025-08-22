Insider Selling: FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Insider Sells 472,462 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 472,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total transaction of £1,067,764.12.

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 65 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, for a total transaction of £149.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 67 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 per share, for a total transaction of £149.41.

On Friday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold sold 950,000 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224, for a total transaction of £2,128,000.

On Friday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold sold 50,000 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225, for a total transaction of £112,500.

FirstGroup Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 224.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.60. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 128.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 240.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstGroup ( LON:FGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.