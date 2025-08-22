Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.43, for a total transaction of $10,499,325.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,847.73. This trade represents a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 51,848 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $9,874,970.08.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 536 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total transaction of $104,434.24.

On Thursday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.27, for a total transaction of $10,071,871.68.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $9,409,737.92.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $192.7840 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.