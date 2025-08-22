Insider Selling: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) CEO Sells $16,037,274.50 in Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $151.7360 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,420,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,037,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,347,000 after purchasing an additional 207,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

