Insider Selling: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) CFO Sells $100,501.92 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,513.99. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Archer Aviation stock opened at $9.3850 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

