Insider Buying: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Buys 10,411 Shares of Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $108,482.62. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 2,893,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,145,330.92. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

SUNS stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

