Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $55,136.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $55,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,062,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,992,406.06. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $337,962.57.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $345,300.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,310 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $281,625.90.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,836 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $64,461.96.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 354,169 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $12,534,040.91.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 327,900 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $11,476,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,777 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $1,260,065.94.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,032 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $2,397,481.36.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:ASA opened at $35.0860 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.