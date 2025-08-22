IDEX Corporation $IEX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,812 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of IDEX worth $51,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in IDEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 49.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $162.3650 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

