Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $44,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

