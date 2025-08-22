Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $173.3390 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

