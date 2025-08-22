Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Jonathan Sobel Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $329,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 77,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,736.97. The trade was a 14.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hilltop Price Performance
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTH
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also
