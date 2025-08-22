Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Jonathan Sobel Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $329,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 77,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,736.97. The trade was a 14.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

