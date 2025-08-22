Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Short Interest Update

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,000 shares, adropof23.5% from the July 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 369,458 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 147,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.