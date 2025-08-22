Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Short Interest Update

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,000 shares, adropof23.5% from the July 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.11.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
