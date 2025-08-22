Head to Head Comparison: Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pheton and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pheton alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton N/A N/A N/A GoodRx 4.33% 8.86% 4.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton $450,000.00 8.76 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A GoodRx $792.32 million 1.97 $16.39 million $0.10 44.90

This table compares Pheton and GoodRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Pheton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pheton and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoodRx 0 6 5 0 2.45

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Pheton.

Summary

GoodRx beats Pheton on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton

(Get Free Report)

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pheton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pheton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.