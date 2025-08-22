Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Bought by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

HALO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,598,493.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

