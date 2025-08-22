Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.05.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.2450 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

