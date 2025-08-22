Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.2450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

