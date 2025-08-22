Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE GES opened at $16.8650 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess? has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.61 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 0.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Guess? has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.640 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 9,137.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 3,085.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,168.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

