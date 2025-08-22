Groupama Asset Managment Sells 2,470 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,132,000 after acquiring an additional 276,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1%

Global Payments stock opened at $85.7170 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

